Warranty Claims Technician Commercial Vehicles

Warranty Claims candidate with Commercial Vehicle experience (10 years) and an extensive understanding of mechanical and electrical systems coupled with experience in processing warranty and/or commercial insurance claims, required to start asap.
Minimum requirements:
- Diesel Mechanic Trade test preferred
- Relevant insurance related qualifications preferred (FAIS & RE5)
- 10 years’ Diesel/Commercial vehicle experience required
- Experience in processing commercial warranty claims and/or insurance claims
- Passenger vehicle experience beneficial
- Extensive understanding of all mechanical and electrical system applicable to commercial vehicles required
- Background knowledge of modern repair techniques along with diagnostic and electronic procedures required
Responsibilities:
- Handling claims authorisation and processing documents
- Evaluating repair costs and invoice administration
- Understand warranty/insurance documents and benefits
- Handling claims queries – telephonic and email correspondence
- Appoint and manage assessors
- Compile technical report when requested
- Monitor and maintain policy details and enforce policy claim procedures
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- warranty claims
- warranty
- warranties
- commercial vehicle warranty
- claims
- insurance claims
- commercial claims
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years