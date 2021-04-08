Account Manager

Our client is seeking a professional and suitably-qualified Account Manager to join their dynamic team, based in Cape Town. Minimum Requirements:- Matric 3 Year Degree/Diploma/Higher Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Commerce Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Sales/Business Development role preferably in Information Services/Banking/Insurance with Information Technology background or similar environment Postgraduate qualification in Business Administration or Commerce highly advantageous Account management experience in document management, archival, financial services-related or similar industry sales preferable Must have business to business (B2B) experience Must have excellent track record in delivering high level sales presentations Own vehicle. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Must have a flair and drive for sales

Must be a team player

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Account Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

