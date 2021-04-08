An exciting opportunity for a strong Accountant to join a growing team exists in Sandton.
Duties:
– Full accounting function
– Debtors
– Creditors
– Financial statements
– Budgeting
– Invoicing
– Recons
– Processing weekly
Requirements:
– Completed BCom Accounting / BCom Financial Management Degree
– Completed SAIPA / SAICA Articles (Non negotiable)
– Own reliable vehicle
– Clear criminal record
Personal attributes:
– Ability to handle immense pressure
– Reliable
– Good communication skills
– Strong organising skills
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Finance
- Invoicing
About The Employer:
Well-known online sports and betting company based in the heart of Sandton.