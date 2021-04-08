Accountant

An exciting opportunity for a strong Accountant to join a growing team exists in Sandton.

Duties:

– Full accounting function

– Debtors

– Creditors

– Financial statements

– Budgeting

– Invoicing

– Recons

– Processing weekly

Requirements:

– Completed BCom Accounting / BCom Financial Management Degree

– Completed SAIPA / SAICA Articles (Non negotiable)

– Own reliable vehicle

– Clear criminal record

Personal attributes:

– Ability to handle immense pressure

– Reliable

– Good communication skills

– Strong organising skills

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Finance

Invoicing

About The Employer:

Well-known online sports and betting company based in the heart of Sandton.

