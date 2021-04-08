Accounts Manager Sales

The Call Centre Account Manager will create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers.
The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities:
- Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements
- Monitor lead volumes and profit margins
- Process mapping
- Call assessments
- Calibration sessions with the teams
- Volume management
- Running incentives / motivating the agents
- Managing the SLA and regularly engaging with client
- Business development – identify and execute new campaigns at client premises
- Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts of campaigns to all stakeholders
- Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams
REQUIRED QUALIFICATION(S) / EXPERIENCE
- Matric
- Sales/Account Management – essential (5 years)
- Knowledge in digital marketing
- Project management
- Relationship management
- Call centre experience
- Reporting
SKILLS:
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Advanced Excel
- Understanding of and ability to calculate – ratios and conversion rates
- Financial/Commercial – understanding of profit and loss
PERSONAL QUALITIES:
- Self-motivated
- Positive and energetic
- Structured and detail orientated
About The Employer:
Our client is an online marketing/call centre, based in Randburg.