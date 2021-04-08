Accounts Manager Sales

The Call Centre Account Manager will create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers.

The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities:

Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements

Monitor lead volumes and profit margins

Process mapping

Call assessments

Calibration sessions with the teams

Volume management

Running incentives / motivating the agents

Managing the SLA and regularly engaging with client

Business development – identify and execute new campaigns at client premises

Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts of campaigns to all stakeholders

Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION(S) / EXPERIENCE

Matric

Sales/Account Management – essential (5 years)

Knowledge in digital marketing

Project management

Relationship management

Call centre experience

Reporting

SKILLS:

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Advanced Excel

Understanding of and ability to calculate – ratios and conversion rates

Financial/Commercial – understanding of profit and loss

PERSONAL QUALITIES:

Self-motivated

Positive and energetic

Structured and detail orientated

About The Employer:

Our client is an online marketing/call centre, based in Randburg.

