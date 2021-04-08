Accounts Manager Sales

Apr 8, 2021

The Call Centre Account Manager will create long-term, trusting relationships with our customers.
The Account Manager’s role is to oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities:

  • Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements
  • Monitor lead volumes and profit margins
  • Process mapping
  • Call assessments
  • Calibration sessions with the teams
  • Volume management
  • Running incentives / motivating the agents
  • Managing the SLA and regularly engaging with client
  • Business development – identify and execute new campaigns at client premises
  • Prepare regular reports of progress and forecasts of campaigns to all stakeholders
  • Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION(S) / EXPERIENCE

  • Matric
  • Sales/Account Management – essential (5 years)
  • Knowledge in digital marketing
  • Project management
  • Relationship management
  • Call centre experience
  • Reporting

SKILLS:

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Advanced Excel
  • Understanding of and ability to calculate – ratios and conversion rates
  • Financial/Commercial – understanding of profit and loss

PERSONAL QUALITIES:

  • Self-motivated
  • Positive and energetic
  • Structured and detail orientated

Desired Skills:

  • Call Centre Experience
  • Account Management
  • Reporting
  • Call Centre
  • Advanced Excel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is an online marketing/call centre, based in Randburg.

