Actuarial Analyst

Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Actuarial Analyst to join their team.

Qualification and Experience:

Actuarial student with at least 5 exemptions/passes.

At least three years working experience within the insurance industry.

Knowledge of Excel and some exposure to actuarial modelling would be beneficial.

Technical actuarial knowledge to be able to understand the workings of an insurance company would also be advantageous.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, including the Insurance Act, Prudential Standards, SAM and IFRS.

