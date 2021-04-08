Our client in the financial services sector is seeking an experienced Actuarial Analyst to join their team.
Qualification and Experience:
- Actuarial student with at least 5 exemptions/passes.
- At least three years working experience within the insurance industry.
- Knowledge of Excel and some exposure to actuarial modelling would be beneficial.
- Technical actuarial knowledge to be able to understand the workings of an insurance company would also be advantageous.
- Knowledge of relevant legislation, including the Insurance Act, Prudential Standards, SAM and IFRS.
