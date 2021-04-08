Actuary

Our client in the financial services sector is currently searching for an experienced Actuary to join their team.

Qualifications and Experience:

Qualified Actuary (with at least 1-4 years PQE).

Good knowledge in the field of life valuations and capital.

Advanced knowledge of actuarial modelling tools, preferably Prophet.

Sound knowledge of relevant legislation, including the Insurance Act, Prudential Standards, Solvency II, IFRS, as well as ASSA’s Advisory Practice Notes and Standards of Actuarial Practice.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position