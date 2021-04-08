Air-conditioning Project Manager

The role is more project management which includes project management, sourcing from suppliers, financial management and progress claims, managing staff and sub-contractors, oversight of commissioning. This could include split systems, VRF systems but our focus is mainly lager chilled water systems with chillers, cooling towers and control systems.

Desired Skills:

project management

aircooling plants

chilers

cooling towers

Project Management Building Services

Air Conditioning Installation

Industrial Heating Systems

Project Installation

MEP Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Leading HVAC Group in air-conditioning and related maintenance services for commercial and industrial buildings. The Group counts as its clients some of the largest commercial and industrial property owners and management companies in the country. Deal with chiller plants, water treatment, IAQ analysis, Electrical and electronic infrastructure maintenance, remote monitoring of air-conditioning plants, energy optimization, retrofit projects for HVAC systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

company vehicle

fuel card

cell phone allowance

