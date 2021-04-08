Angular Developer at redPanda Software

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

The right person for the job must be passionate about development with an eye for visual aesthetics and a track record of sites built to date.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead, guide, plan, explain, working alongside local as well as remote team members; cracking problems with a mix of technical expertise and innovative thinking.

Design, develop and maintain multi-lingual/currency production ready business applications.

Write and maintain test cases.

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Take part in regular Scrum meeting.

Create and/or update necessary documentation.

Keep learning!

CORE SKILLS/COMPETENCIES:

Ability to manage, prioritize and solve problems quickly and completely.

Experience and understanding of working in distributed teams, particularly in agile methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban.

A clear understanding of the fundamentals of JavaScript development, along with good overall engineering patterns and practises.

Using a version control system to manage code changes.

Improving and contributing to software architecture.

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Angular 5+.

HTML5.

CSS.

JavaScript / TypeScript.

RESTful services / JSON, SOAP services / XML.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years’ solid experience in Web Development.

3+ years’ experience, Developing in Angular 5 or newer.

Skills in HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, vanilla JavaScript, APIs’, is essential.

Experience with Postman.

Knowledge of C#.

Relevant BCom degree or National Diploma.

Relevant Industry Certification.

Must have previous experience in team based software development.

RECRUITMENT PROCESS:

Competency based interview to assess above requirements.

Applicable assessment.

Background checks.

Desired Skills:

Angular 5+

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript

RESTful services

TypeScript

APIs

About The Employer:

At redPanda Software we have a decade of experience in developing customised software for the retail and financial industries. Working with clients in South Africa, Africa and the UK, we have built our reputation for producing the highest quality solutions across the following specialised business processes: Customer Experience, Point of Sale, Data Warehousing, Credit Management, Insurance and Payment Systems. Our core values are: Harmony, Pride, and Accountability in everything we do.

Learn more/Apply for this position