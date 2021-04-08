Angular Front -End Engineer

Angular Front -End Engineer with Angular for a Six-month Project that is remote. In this role, the candidate will be developing a User interface using the latest Front-End Development Technology. This will be in the form of Mobile, Desktop, and Web Applications. The candidate must have substantial experience in Angular 9 +.

Development of a User Interface using the latest Front-End Technologies, in the form of Mobile, Desktop, as well as Web Applications. Perform product analysis and development tasks of an increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis.

About The Employer:

Minimum 5 years Front -End Development experience

Strong experience with Angular (9+)

Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like Grunt or Gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (Angular, JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Angular applications, directives, controllers, services

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player Â· Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position