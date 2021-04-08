Asset Recovery Team Leader

To ensure standardization of the Credit Control policy with the focus on risk control and recovery of assets and with service level agreements in terms of internal (all regions) and external customer service.

Job Outputs:

? Attending to arrangements with 3rd parties to retrieve assets; external customer service to members and vehicle dealers when selling assets to recover debt.

? Ensuring vehicles are recovered as soon as possible; assets are fully insure

? Legal documentation is in place; repossessed vehicles are valued within 7 days.

Qualifications:

? Matric (essential/minimum)

? Degree / Diploma in Credit Control and Asset Recovery or with Credit

? Management as subject (recommended/desirable)

? Valid driver’s licence (essential/minimum)

Experience:

? 3 to 5 years of operational experience in a bank environment / financial institution with credit control (with formal qualification).

? 5-8 years of operational experience in a bank environment / financial institution with credit control (without formal qualification

Knowledge and Skills:

? Financial acumen especially specialist knowledge of Credit Control and asset recovery;

? Business feel and acumen (decisions influence profitability);

? Knowledge of MEAD & MCROITER in terms of vehicle pricing;

? Knowledge of company governance, policy and delegation (this may include some knowledge of legislative interpretation);

? Client Relationship Management (internal and external);

? Knowledge of Iemas business processes knowledge (decision making impact on other departments i.e. May have an indirect impact on the budget)

? Fast and accurate decision making;

? Problem solving ability; Able to take calculated risks

? Advanced Ms Excel

Desired Skills:

MEAD & MCROITER

Advanced Ms Excel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Team Leader & Supervisor

