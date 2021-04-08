Audit Manager

Apr 8, 2021

Conduct assigned audit engagements
Indentify and communicate issues raised
Offer recommended solutions
Supervise Teams
Develop Audit programs
Ensure adherence to professionl srtandards

Desired Skills:

  • Compliance
  • Organization
  • technical expertise
  • Adaptability

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Accounting
  • 2 to 5 years External Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Masters
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Profiled national medium tier Professional Firm

