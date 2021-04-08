Audit Manager

Conduct assigned audit engagements
Indentify and communicate issues raised
Offer recommended solutions
Supervise Teams
Develop Audit programs
Ensure adherence to professionl srtandards
Desired Skills:
- Compliance
- Organization
- technical expertise
- Adaptability
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Accounting
- 2 to 5 years External Auditing
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Masters
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
Profiled national medium tier Professional Firm