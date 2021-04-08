AWS Data Engineer -JHB / Remote – R1.2M PA CTC (NEG) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Reputable AWS partner / specialist consulting firm is on the hunt for talented Data Engineers.
If you enjoy enabling analytics teams by developing best-in-class data solutions /pipelines using cutting-edge tech, then this could be the role for you.
You’ll enjoy working across a dynamic range of environments, industries and projects with the support of a world-class team of like-minded engineers, whilst having flexibility from a time perspective as well as “work from home” options…
Requirements:
- Relevant 3-year Degree / Diploma (i.e., BSc Computer Science OR BSc Applied Mathematics OR similar)
- AWS Certification (Non-Essential / Highly Advantageous)
- 5+ years’ professional experience in similar data solutions driven positions, focusing on ETL / data pipeline development; data migration projects
- At least 12 months professional experience working with the AWS platform
Required Technical Proficiencies:
- Python
- Spark / PySpark
- SQL
- Scala OR Java
- AWS (Glue; Redshift; EMR; Data Pipeline; S3; DynamoDB)
- Experience with Big Data / Apache stack technologies i.e., Hadoop considered highly advantageous
Reference Number for this position is CN50925 which is a Permanent position based in JHB / Remote offering an annual cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Craig Nel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
