AWS Data Engineer -JHB / Remote – R1.2M PA CTC (NEG) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Reputable AWS partner / specialist consulting firm is on the hunt for talented Data Engineers.

If you enjoy enabling analytics teams by developing best-in-class data solutions /pipelines using cutting-edge tech, then this could be the role for you.

You’ll enjoy working across a dynamic range of environments, industries and projects with the support of a world-class team of like-minded engineers, whilst having flexibility from a time perspective as well as “work from home” options…

Requirements:

Relevant 3-year Degree / Diploma (i.e., BSc Computer Science OR BSc Applied Mathematics OR similar)

AWS Certification (Non-Essential / Highly Advantageous)

5+ years’ professional experience in similar data solutions driven positions, focusing on ETL / data pipeline development; data migration projects

At least 12 months professional experience working with the AWS platform

Required Technical Proficiencies:

Python

Spark / PySpark

SQL

Scala OR Java

AWS (Glue; Redshift; EMR; Data Pipeline; S3; DynamoDB)

Experience with Big Data / Apache stack technologies i.e., Hadoop considered highly advantageous

Reference Number for this position is CN50925 which is a Permanent position based in JHB / Remote offering an annual cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Craig Nel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

aws

Learn more/Apply for this position