Business development and Channel manager

Crafting and implementing channel sales strategies to meet monthly sales quota

Developing and maintaining partner and prospective partner relationships through the use of CRM software

Negotiating contracts and growth plans with current and prospective channel partners

Ability to use leadership and sales acumen to train and develop sales staff

Ability to use analytical skills to analyze Key Performance Indicators to determine the health of a channel partner relationship.

Desired Skills:

Proactive

communication skills.

Negotiation

Innovative

Persuasive

meticulous

Active Listening

Microsoft Packages

Flexible

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Founded in 1984, Our Client is a leading global provider of smart energy solutions. It is actively deploying “4+1” industrial sectors including smart electrics, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart home and incubator, forming an integrated whole industry chain of “power generation, storage, transmission, substation, distribution, sales and consumption”. And it boasts an extensive business network across over 140 countries and regions as well as more than 30,000 employees and an annual sales revenue of over USD 11.4 billion. Our Client has been ranking among China’s Top 500 companies for 18 consecutive years. Its subsidiary, Our Client Electrics is the first company in China with low-voltage electrics as its main business getting listed on the A-share market as one of the Top 50 Asian listed companies.

To comply with the trend of integrated development of modern energy, intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, Our Client has adopted “One Cloud & Two Nets” as the business strategy. Our Client Cloud fulfills digital application and services in both internal and external as the platform of intelligent technology and data application. Based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Our Client built an intelligent manufacturing system and realizes intelligent application in electrical industry. Relying on the Energy Internet of Things (EIoT), Our Client built its smart energy system and develops the regional EIoT mode.

Focusing on energy system of supply, storage, transmission, distribution and consumption, Our Client has core businesses of clean energy, energy distribution, big data and energy value-added services. Furthermore, Our Client pillar businesses include photovoltaic equipment, energy storage, power transmission & distribution, low-voltage apparatuses, intelligent terminals, software development and control automation. With developing into a platform-based enterprise, Our Client provides a package of energy solutions for public institutions, industrial & commercial users and end users, by building a regional smart energy operation ecosphere.

Learn more/Apply for this position