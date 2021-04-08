Business Development Manager

Only updated CV applications will be considered and shortlisted.

The company is aiming to continue expansion into the UK market and are looking for assistance with lead generation and appointment setting.

Ideally, you will have a SaaS telemarketing/cold calling background with retail/eCommerce experience as an added bonus.

You will be reaching out to Fashion businesses with a $USD 5-100m turnover and looking to connect and close meetings with decision-makers from the Buying, Planning, Ecommerce, and Management departments.

Excellent communication skills, written and spoken, are expected.

We have Hubspot as our CRM (Sales Pro license provided) and use Slack for internal communication.

All email templates & sequences are set up and we will also provide a contact target list and supporting marketing collateral.

We are committed to helping you to be successful and will deliver initial training, sales playbook, and ongoing support/coaching.

This is a work from home position so please ensure you have the below:

Internet or Fibre

The ability to work remotely and independently

Tech-savvy

A business pipeline and network you can call on in SA and UK (preferable)

About The Employer:

Australian SaaS Company.

