Buyer at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Buyer. This position will be based in Uitenhage.
Responsibilities:
- The identification and development of local and import parts and tooling in order to meet project requirements.
- Establish benchmark pricing and perform value analysis to ensure competitiveness.
- Conduct quotes and sourcing activities via various purchasing systems and prepare and present recommendations for managerial decision-making purposes.
- Seek and develop new supply sources, nationally and internationally.
- Negotiate supplier price adjustments.
- Negotiate and maintain commercial contracts with suppliers.
- Perform capacity planning to ensure supplier tooling and facilities can adequately support company production requirements.
- Incorporate engineering changes or quality improvements into existing components.
- Identify local sources of supply for potential export components to the company.
- Prime project management accountability for ensuring components are approved by Engineering or Quality and introduced into production or exported.
Requirements:
- Have a recognized university Degree / Diploma in the following disciplines – Purchasing, Logistics, Commerce, Finance, Business Management.
- Have a minimum of 3 years Commodity Purchasing experience in the automotive or supplier industry.
- Experience with Exterior / Powertrain Commodities would be an added advantage.
Skills/ Attributes/ Other requirements;
- Possess negotiation and problem solving skills.
- Have a good understanding of MIDP, APDP and NIPP principles.
- Have the ability to communicate across all levels within the Company (oral and written).
- Have good presentation skills.
- Demonstrate above average computer literacy, especially MS Office package.
- Have a good understanding of financial analysis and costing ability.
- Have business management and project management skills.
- Have customer interface and conflict management skills.
- Have the ability to interpret technical data.
- Be self-motivated and driven.
