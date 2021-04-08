Case Navigator – S/Based HIV/GBV Prev/Prog (RHI)

A Case Navigator vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in the Nkangala District – Mpumalanga Province.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

The main purpose of the job is to strengthen active referrals and linkages between schools, community-based HIV testing points, HIV care and treatment facilities, and psychosocial support services to improve the well-being of learners, educators, education officials and community members

Reporting to the Linkage Coordinator, the Case Navigator will play a fundamental role in ensuring that clients are guided through the linkage network to overcome obstacles that may be in the way of receiving the prevention, care, treatment and support they require.



Location

Wits RHI – Nkangala District

Key performance areasMapping and layering for promotion of comprehensive SRH services including PrEP

Contribute to the mapping of service points and managing community profiles for an effective linkage/referral system

Identify community structures such as Ward-Based Outreach Teams (WBOTs) and maintain relationships to facilitate ongoing support to learners/clients and ensure linkages to these as required

Maintain networks and linkage with key stakeholders such as USAID implementing partners, health care facilities, Community Based Organisations, Faith-Based Organisations, SRH service providers, to ensure successful provision and uptake of services

Linkage to care

Identify the needs of young people, particularly AGYW, and come up with strategies to address them through active linkages

Take initiative to proactively resolve barriers and or support client cases via a communication to Linkage Officers and Counsellors

Work closely with Principals, teachers, and School-Based Support Teams to provide support to individual learners, or small or large groups of learners

Data collection and reporting

Document accurately all phone calls, interventions, appointments, and another system for tracking and tracing linkages and follow-ups

Complete RRAs forms

Report on blockages that may arise from the continuum – from identifying AGYW at highest risk, demand creation, referral through to initiation

Collect relevant paper-based linkage and tracking data on all referrals/linkages for uptake of comprehensive SRH services including PrEP

Submit data to M & E team for capturing of successful linkages

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Good communication skills. Must be able to speak more than one language, and preferably an African language spoken in South Africa

The ability to work independently and as part of a team

Adaptable, approachable, empathetic, outgoing, and willing to take initiative

Required minimum work experience

Must have worked as a volunteer in a community-based organization for at least 6 months and have knowledge of SRH education including HIV

Demands of the job

To engage with young people, in particular, AGYW in the High Yield Entry Points including schools and community hotspots about the importance of accessing comprehensive SRH services (including HIV testing and PrEP)

Able to direct and provide guidance to young people about the services provided in the WRHI roving mobile units

Communications and relationships

Ability to communicate effectively with young participants, support staff and the community

