Chief Accountant (EE) at Headhunters

Our client is currently looking to employ an experienced and suitably qualified Chief Accountant (EE).

Main purpose of the position:

Chief accountant is the head accountant in the Finance department of the Group. Chief Accountant plans, directs and conducts financial and management accounting activities within the Finance Department.

The Chief Accountant will report to the Chief Operations Officer.

Responsibilities:

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports.

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual budget execution reports.

Perform financial analysis and reporting to executive management.

Perform cash flow forecasting, budgeting and working closely with the operations and project teams in analysing margins, variances and cost analysis.

Establish and maintain systems for cost-sensitivity analysis and early-warning of cost-overruns

Responsible for timely monthly consolidated financial statements, payments, cash-flow management reporting

Ensuring that intercompany cost allocations are in line with management agreements and transfer pricing policy

Supervises and participates in the preparation of financial statements and reports.

Maintenance general and subsidiary ledgers account receivables, revenue distribution, depreciation, cost and operating expenses.

Assist in development and implementation of goals, policies, priorities, and procedures relating to financial management, budgeting, accounting, procurement and payroll.

Prepares statements and reports of estimated future costs and revenues.

Provide guidance to other Accountants when needed.

Assist in budget preparation and expense management activities for assigned accounts.

Assist in auditing activities by providing necessary information and preparing requested documentations.

Review and monitor effectiveness of accounting and administrative controls.

Ensure all activities are accounted for in compliance with relevant statute and regulatory authority requirements.

Education and/or Work Experience Requirements:

Honours Degree in Accounting / Finance

Chartered Accountant (South Africa) or Certified Management Accountant (CMA) (preferred)

Minimum of 3 years in management role.

Minimum of 5 years working experience.

Technical Knowledge

Extensive knowledge in fast-paced technologies and accounting programs and possess excellent mathematical skills.

Excellent strategic planning skills and able to interact with all levels.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Time management and organizational skills.

Problem-solving

Analytical skills

Leadership and Administrative Skills

Be able to work independently

Take the initiative where required

Have reliable judgement skills and abilities

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

