Position: Claims Administrator – MT
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R300K
Roleoverview/purpose
- The Claim Administrator provides a high level of effectivecustomer service with the purpose of delivering customersatisfaction, building strong customer relationships andretaining customers.
- Acknowledging and resolving customer queries, as well aseffecting policy amendments are the main activities.
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure that all claims are effectively and timeously processedwithin the stipulated turn-around times
- Ensure validation of policy holder details and consent on allclaims
- Detailed capture of breakdown and relevant information by askingthe appropriate questions to both client and workshop
- Respond to client e-mails and messages within set turnaroundtimes
- Use appropriate tools (assessors reports, workshop reports,photos) to accurately cost the claim, and make informed decions
- Ensure claims are finalised with set parameters and TAT
- Provide regular feedback to customers and other stakeholders,as authorised by the customer
- Building and maintaining relationships, and liaising with, keystakeholders (e.g. Assessing, Workshops, Dealers, DMS, etc)
- Maintain relations by being proactive and keeping workshops/dealers informed
- Contain or reduce claim costs wherever possible by appointingassessors to assess the damage, putting pressure on panelbeaters to reduce variable costs
- Taking accountability for full resolution of claims processes (incl.the communication of the outcome of the claim), to deliver aquality service to customers
- Ensure that the agreed productivity targets are consistentlyachieved
- Practice FTCR and resolve client complaints and queries beforeescalating to the next level
- Fulfil his/her duties in such a manner that the relevant TCFoutcomes are delivered
- Deliver on Treating Customers Fairly principles in alignment withregulatory requirements
- Foster productive working relationships with the team andexternal stakeholders (DMS, IS, Lombard, Dealers)
Requirements:
- Matric
- Technical qualification (would be preferable)
- Prior knowledge of mechanical and electrical repairs
- RE 5 (would be preferable)
- 1-2 years claims experience with technical knowledge is desirable
- Prior knowledge of the motor industry
- Prior knowledge of mechanical and electrical repairs
- Good computer skills (MS Word, Outlook and Excel)
- Excellent and well-developed communication and listening skills
Values
- The Claims Administrator will be expected to operate in line with ourcompany values:
- Passion: We have a strong and barely controllable excitement forlife, our work, the people we work with, and for ourselves. Ourenthusiasm and positive energy leads to a strong bias towardaction and strive for excellence!
- Care: We care deeply for ourselves, the people we work with, ourcustomers, the communities we live in, the country we call homeand the planet which hosts us!
- Integrity: We always do the right thing, even when nobody iswatching!
- Growth: We always strive to make a positive contribution on ourjourney to significance! We (us and the business) grows, becauseour people grow! Our curiosity drives Innovation and ourresilience keeps us determined when the going gets tough! Wehave the courage to make decisions and to have the toughconversations.
- Diversity: We respect and cherish each other and listen to allopinions!
- We are all unique, which makes the “us” stronger! Throughcollaboration, we ensure that the whole is greater than the sum ofits parts!
Non-technical skills
- Ability to communicate fluently in English
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills especially email and telephone etiquette
- Excellent relationship management skills
- Proficient conflict management skills
- Strong negotiation skills
- Strong problem-solving ability
- Ability to listen without interrupting
- Ability to work independently
- Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills
- Able to be a good brand ambassador
- Self-starter with the ability to handle pressure
- Able to accurately estimate work required tasks and deliveron deadlines
- Ability to work well in a team as well as individually
- Good time management
- Maintaining good working relationships with other departments
3SLA / TAT
- Claims TAT (total)
- Fast Track Claims
- Medium value claims
- High value claims
- SQA Score
- 48 hours upon receipt of allrelevant documents
- Finalise within 2 hours
- Finalise within 24 hours
- Finalise within 48 hours
- Achieve 80% score
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years