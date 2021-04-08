Claims Clerk

Are you a recent graduate with a Bcom degree in search of a new job opportunity? My client within the insurance industry (Roodepoort) is searching for top talent to join their dynamic team in the Claims department. The company is well established within the industry and proven to be successful over the years. They require the successful candidate to have strong administration skills with an outspoken personality.

Minimum requirements

Matric (Grade 12).

Any related degree – no subjects failed and above-average results.

A grade Matric average (Matric results will be required).

Exceptional Attention to Detail.

Effective written and verbal communication skills.

Self-disciplined with good time management skills.

Strong focus on customer satisfaction.

Have initiative and be a team player.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administering of claims and opening of files.

Day-to-day self-management of claims.

Appointing assessor and authorising same.

Directing claims input on systems.

Ensure appropriate controls are in place for valid claims settlement.

Managing repudiations, ensuring fairness, and diplomatic communication.

Application of Policy terms and conditions.

Ad Hoc Projects.

The selected candidate will work under supervision and will be assisted where needed until the individual understands his/her duties fully (No experience needed). If you have previously worked in an insurance industry it will be advantages.

