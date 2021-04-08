Cleaning Manager & Driver

My client, dealing with corporate maintenance seeks to employ a Cleaning Manager/Driver for their Cape Town operations.

Minimum requirements:

Valid driver’s license

Matric/ Grade 12

Technical skills would be beneficial (e.g. electrician / work at heights experience)

Supervisory skills required

Ability and integrity to work remotely – reliability is crucial

Job requires long distance travel for varying durations

Ability to plan a route schedule for site visits in allocated region

Basic admin and computer skills: Electronic job reports to be submitted at each site.

Expense and fuel management skills, including taking responsibility of petty cash and submitting electronic receipt forms.

Must live in and around Milnerton/Blouberg and surrounds as the office is based in Blouberg.

Job description:

The Cleaning Manager / Driver together with his / her assistant are responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of remote sites, including signage maintenance, in their allocated region. Furthermore, they oversee the activities of the Cleaning Team and maintain good client relationships.

Travel between remote sites nationwide for varying periods of time is required.

Salary: R8000 – R10 000pm

To apply kindly forward your updated CV in PDF or Word with your matric certificate and drivers’ license to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not back from me within 2 weeks of applying, you should consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Staff Supervision

Drivers Licence

Reliability

Electrical

Travelling

Driving

Admin Work

honest

trustworthy

Police Clearance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

