Compliance Analyst Insurance

Reporting To: Head of Compliance (Short term and Long term Insurance)
Looking for someone from a Financial Services/Banking/Insurance background.
Analystically minded individual
The Compliance Analyst advises and guides teams on the identification of relevant compliance risks and the development of compliance risk management plans.
Assist teams to develop, implement and manage comprehensive compliance risk management plans through advising on:
- Compliance requirements per business area
- Identifying and rating the applicable compliance risks
- Developing a compliance risk management plan the design of appropriate procedures and processes to manage identified risks
- Implementing a continuous compliance risk monitoring process
- Perform effective monitoring and reporting of business compliance by conducting compliance monitoring reviews of high risk regulatory items within Business Units
- Distill new legislative requirements and effectively and practically translate the compliance requirements impacting on business operations, processes and practices to the management of those business areas
- Proactively consult with business areas in order to align compliance requirement to current and future business activities
- Facilitate compliance risk management workshops within teams to identify relevant regulatory risks
- Review operational transactions, procedures and processes to determine whether they are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements
- Identify and communicate compliance risk issues and/or irregularities and assess the adequacy and effectiveness of management’s proposed mitigation and prevention plans
- Prepare reports on individual compliance monitoring reviews
- Participate in and contribute to high level summary reporting to business units
- Participate in and contribute to Board Reporting for the group
- Assist in preparation and submission of statutory report
- Manage and maintain positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Liaise across all risk management areas of the business to deliver a combined assurance approach
Required Knowledge and Experience:
- 1-3 years Business Compliance experience in Financial Services
- Solid understanding and experience in Business Processes environment e.g. claims, sales, distribution
- FAIS
- FICA
- Long Term and Short Term Insurance Acts
- Pensions Fund Act
- Money Laundering Laws
- CAT 2 License
Educational Requirements:
- Degree or IISA Licentiate/Associate – Legal or Auditing Degree (preferred)
- Compliance Management Certificate an advantage (NQF 7)
Desired Skills:
- Compliance
- Financial Services background
- Analytical
- Legal
- Short or Long term insurance background
- Communication skills
- Written skills
- Report writing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree