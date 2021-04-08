Compliance Analyst Insurance

Reporting To: Head of Compliance (Short term and Long term Insurance)

Looking for someone from a Financial Services/Banking/Insurance background.

Analystically minded individual

The Compliance Analyst advises and guides teams on the identification of relevant compliance risks and the development of compliance risk management plans.

Assist teams to develop, implement and manage comprehensive compliance risk management plans through advising on:

Compliance requirements per business area

Identifying and rating the applicable compliance risks

Developing a compliance risk management plan the design of appropriate procedures and processes to manage identified risks

Implementing a continuous compliance risk monitoring process

Perform effective monitoring and reporting of business compliance by conducting compliance monitoring reviews of high risk regulatory items within Business Units

Distill new legislative requirements and effectively and practically translate the compliance requirements impacting on business operations, processes and practices to the management of those business areas

Proactively consult with business areas in order to align compliance requirement to current and future business activities

Facilitate compliance risk management workshops within teams to identify relevant regulatory risks

Review operational transactions, procedures and processes to determine whether they are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements

Identify and communicate compliance risk issues and/or irregularities and assess the adequacy and effectiveness of management’s proposed mitigation and prevention plans

Prepare reports on individual compliance monitoring reviews

Participate in and contribute to high level summary reporting to business units

Participate in and contribute to Board Reporting for the group

Assist in preparation and submission of statutory report

Manage and maintain positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Liaise across all risk management areas of the business to deliver a combined assurance approach

Required Knowledge and Experience:

1-3 years Business Compliance experience in Financial Services

Solid understanding and experience in Business Processes environment e.g. claims, sales, distribution

FAIS

FICA

Long Term and Short Term Insurance Acts

Pensions Fund Act

Money Laundering Laws

CAT 2 License

Educational Requirements:

Degree or IISA Licentiate/Associate – Legal or Auditing Degree (preferred)

Compliance Management Certificate an advantage (NQF 7)

Desired Skills:

Compliance

Financial Services background

Analytical

Legal

Short or Long term insurance background

Communication skills

Written skills

Report writing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

