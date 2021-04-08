Credit Controller

Credit Controller – Vereeniging

A leading South African company specializing in the Steel Industry is looking for a credit controller for their Vereeniging branch

Requirements:

Reliable transport

Must have credit control experience in one of the following industries: Steel, Hardware, Construction, Manufacturing

Must live in Vereeniging or surrounding areas

Must have experience managing a book value of R20 million or more

Min 2 – 4 years credit control experience

Should be fluent in English and Afrikaans

Candidates have experience in opening up / drawing up and compiling credit applications.

Salary (Market Related) – [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Credit Control

Debt Collection

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Credit Management

About The Employer:

Steel Manufacturer

