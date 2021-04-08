Credit Controller – Vereeniging
A leading South African company specializing in the Steel Industry is looking for a credit controller for their Vereeniging branch
Requirements:
Reliable transport
Must have credit control experience in one of the following industries: Steel, Hardware, Construction, Manufacturing
Must live in Vereeniging or surrounding areas
Must have experience managing a book value of R20 million or more
Min 2 – 4 years credit control experience
Should be fluent in English and Afrikaans
Candidates have experience in opening up / drawing up and compiling credit applications.
Salary (Market Related) – [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Credit Control
- Debt Collection
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Credit Management
About The Employer:
Steel Manufacturer