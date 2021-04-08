Data Scientist at SA Taxi Development Finance

Interpret data and turn it into information which can offer ways to improve our business and inform key business decisions
Pro-actively gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends
Produce insights that feed into decision-making and have an impact on operational business outcomes
Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources to use for analysis
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Review and interpret databases, data collection systems and develop and implement data analytics and other strategies that optimise statistical efficiency and quality
- Assist with customer segmentation and predictive modelling for campaigns and other purposes
- Prepare propensity models for sales and retentions campaigns
- Perform in-depth product analysis (both on current products and proposed new products)
- Assist with linking data analytics and operations that drive key business outcomes
- Work with management to prioritise business and data/information needs
- Build and maintain automated reporting
- Perform ad hoc analysis when required
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing data
- Determine ways to improve existing business processes through detailed data analysis
- Generate new research/analytics ideas for thought leadership and perform whitespace analysis
- Produce impactful data visualisations to present data in an understandable way
- Work in partnership with the management team to shape the future of the insights offering across the business
- Structure, manipulate, process and extract value from large disconnected datasets
- Analyse and offer insights on customer behaviour and market trends
- Analyse and provide insights on internal staff (call centre productivity and behaviour)
Proven working experience as a Data Analyst (Up to 10 years)
Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques
Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects etc), and databases (SQL etc)
Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)
Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings
Actuarial/Engineering/relevant degree with data focus in a relevant field
Desired Skills:
- Written Communication
- Verbal Communication
- Analytical
- Problem Solving
- Attention to detail
- Flexible
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund