Developer – Java (Intermediate) at Parvana

Developer – Java (Intermediate) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- They are an established company looking to add to their experienced team of vibrant and dynamic people that are passionate about the products and solutions they locally build and offer to their customers.
They aim to improve communication efficiencies, curb wastage and identify overage with the long-term view to deliver continuous value within the communication environment.
Responsibilities:
- Maintaining and contributing to system standards.
- Improving the automation of tasks where possible.
- Managing system security.
- Assisting with capacity and performance management of systems.
- Ensuring all required documentation is completed on time.
- Attending daily stand-ups and communicating with the PM when required.
- Logging of timesheets.
- Delivering projects within the timeframe specified.
- Assisting the team lead / senior developer with producing the functional specification.
- Developing CRâ€™s / small projects unassisted and ensuring code is accurate.
- Ensuring code is version controlled and committed to the repository as per the company standard.
- Assisting and guiding the junior developers.
Qualifications:
- A tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree.
Skills / Experience:
- A high degree of interest and experience in Linux.
- Experience in the following:
- Golang | Java | C / C++
- Angular / React | Native Script / Ionic
- Back-end, Middleware, Front-end and/or Mobile Application development experience.
- Shell scripting ability for system administration.
- Linux system administration:
- Red Hat / Centos | Apache / NGINX
- MySQL / MariaDB | Bash | Python
- Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Elastic, Tableau, Grafana, Prometheus etc
- Ability to learn quickly and work independently.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]