Digital Account Executive at Agri4All.com

We are a leading media house operating in Sub Sahara Africa with our Head office based in Pretoria. The ProAgri/Agri4All Group is a premier digital and social media marketing house build for agility. We provide our clients with digital and social media marketing packages that utilize proven-to-work processes and methodologies that consistently generate new business that grow their businesses and their bottom line.

This growth position is part of a market expansion so it will be crucial to have a hunter mentality but also be able to lay the groundwork for a successful business expansion. We are looking for someone who has significant experience identifying and building effective digital strategies across multiple advertising categories.

The digital sales executive is an important role in driving new digital revenue with large national & international companies and strategic business verticals. This individual is responsible for developing and executing initiatives for client acquisition and revenue generating activity across our fast growing digital business. This position assists in the development and execution of all digital advertising strategies, along with new market development to grow revenue and market share.

Desired Skills:

Digital mind set with strong understanding of digital marketing ecosystem –

Strong communication skills with the ability to understand each client and their unique business needs

interpret client needs

and communicate –

recommended strategy to help business achieve objectives –

Highly organized – process and detail oriented –

Results oriented with the ability to work independently while contributing to the goals of the team. –

Strong sales mentality and experience with complex negotiations –

Critical thinking –

Accountability –

Work effectively within a team-oriented and collaborative environment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

ProAgri Media started 25 years ago and active in 10 countries

Employer & Job Benefits:

travel and cell phone allowance & commission.

Basic Salary

