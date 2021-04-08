Digital Sales Leader at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Be a Product Champion and support and promote software license sales as the next Digital Sales Leader sought by a a dynamic UK-based CRM/CX Digital Agency. You will be joining a team with a mission to build products that will be internationally renowned for its quality and the consulting services and expertise provided. Each Leader will therefore be an Entrepreneur in their own right, building an international business and making use of our Sales Teams in the UK, USA, Europe, SG and [URL Removed] the software licence sales and the supporting consulting services.

The international Sales teams will find qualified opportunities and will then engage the Sales Leaders. We want the Leaders to build out the service offerings around the products such that initially the Sales Leader will act as Pre-Sales support – Proposal writer and specifier, proposal scope and definition creation, pitch demo giver, problem solver and proposal sign-off.

Then once the deal is closed/won they become Project Leader – face to face consulting with client, set-up, install, define and create processes and methodology, training and the creation of training materials, train the trainer, review, consult advise for success. As sales and consulting services grow, they will recruit a team of people to work alongside them to do all of the above for their Team and they will work in concert with their colleagues in Client Services and in each of the other areas that are doing the same thing for their products.

The business will provide supporting enabling services to make them successful e.g., recruitment, interviewing and personnel selection, a sales team of BDE & SDE – business development execs, sales development execs, etc. legal counsel support for contract development, revenue recognition, wider expertise from other teams, technical development and integration support.

As well as providing consultancy services and selling the product, the Leader will also have the opportunity to work with other complementary software. These products will provide additional revenue streams and will provide significant sales training and coaching opportunities. We expect the team Leader to be instrumental in building out these consultancy services and will be responsible for turning them into deliverables.

Your goal is to manage, develop and oversee a growing stream of recurring revenue for your Team. Success will be considered to be the growth in software licence sales of that product and the growth of ongoing consultancy services around their product.

Develop an ongoing programme of services to support these sales which you will be instrumental in specifying, training and delivering.

The goal will be to sell annual retainers and there will be some project and onboarding services delivered in shorter engagements.

Assist the sales team in developing consulting services sales for existing users who previously bought their licence and now need to implement and upskill their teams.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

