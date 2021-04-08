We are currently looking for highly ambitious Engineering Recruitment Researcher to join our team. The successful candidate must be able to succeed in developing and maintaining client relationships, attract first-rate talent and ensure lasting and successful placements. The goal is to exceed clients’ expectations and to add value to our business. We are very fast paced and require a vibrant go-getter.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years proven Engineering/Technical Recruitment experience
- Strong understanding of Engineering / Technical positions and sourcing portals
- A passionate desire to succeed and build a successful career
- A winning mentality
- The ability to overcome objections and be persistent
- Understanding of the entire recruitment process
- Strong knowledge of candidate selection methods and systems
- Strong business development skills
- Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills
- Strong communication skills at all levels both written and verbal
- Not looking for a “Clock Watcher”- work load can increase a lot and hence flexi hours are required to meet targets.
- Be sales and service driven
- Have the ability to work under pressure and handle conflicting deadlines with a sense of urgency
- Self-motivated and SELF Managed