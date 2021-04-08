ERP Project Manager

12 months extendable contract
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management
- 6 Years + IT Project Management experience is a “must have”
- PM must have strong Migration and Integration
- Complex Data Migration, Data Clean-up, MS Office, MS Project, MS Excel, Visio is a “must have”
- IFS Data Migration experience is a “must have”
- Software Development, Security, Military background will be a strong advantage
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Scheduling and Conducting Project Meetings, Project Meeting Reminders, Management of electronic Diaries and Venue Bookings
- Compile and circulate Project Meeting Minutes and sign-off according to specific template standards
- Assigning RACI accountabilities
- Updating Project Plans and distribution thereof
- Timesheet collection, compilation, authorisation and submission in accordance with specified time frames
- Cost control and supplier invoice payment facilitation
- Compiling spreadsheets, Record Keeping, Filing, Documentation and general administration
- Compiling PowerPoint Presentations
- Data Clean-up, Data Migration, Transition and Transformation Management
- Providing thought leadership and insight into complex corporate IT Data Migration Projects, security
- Advanced stakeholder management
- Documentation and general administration
Personal Attributes:
- Good leadership, project / programme management experience
- High attention to detail and ability to stipulate, enforce, follow new specified processes and documentation templates
- Good administrative skills
- Ability to create and adhere to administrative systems
- Good written and verbal communication abilities at all levels in the organisation
- Ability to work fast and accurately in fast paced and demanding corporate work environment
- Professional and corporate demeanour
- Willingness to learn and grow
- Ability to add value to ensure timeous project delivery
- Good Team Player
Desired Skills:
- IFS Data Migration
- Project Management
- Complex Data Migration
- Data Clean-up
- MS Office
- MS Project
- MS Excel
- Visio
- Migration
- Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years