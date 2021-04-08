ERP Project Manager

Apr 8, 2021

12 months extendable contract
Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management
  • 6 Years + IT Project Management experience is a “must have”
  • PM must have strong Migration and Integration
  • Complex Data Migration, Data Clean-up, MS Office, MS Project, MS Excel, Visio is a “must have”
  • IFS Data Migration experience is a “must have”
  • Software Development, Security, Military background will be a strong advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Scheduling and Conducting Project Meetings, Project Meeting Reminders, Management of electronic Diaries and Venue Bookings
  • Compile and circulate Project Meeting Minutes and sign-off according to specific template standards
  • Assigning RACI accountabilities
  • Updating Project Plans and distribution thereof
  • Timesheet collection, compilation, authorisation and submission in accordance with specified time frames
  • Cost control and supplier invoice payment facilitation
  • Compiling spreadsheets, Record Keeping, Filing, Documentation and general administration
  • Compiling PowerPoint Presentations
  • Data Clean-up, Data Migration, Transition and Transformation Management
  • Providing thought leadership and insight into complex corporate IT Data Migration Projects, security
  • Advanced stakeholder management
  • Documentation and general administration

Personal Attributes:

  • Good leadership, project / programme management experience
  • High attention to detail and ability to stipulate, enforce, follow new specified processes and documentation templates
  • Good administrative skills
  • Ability to create and adhere to administrative systems
  • Good written and verbal communication abilities at all levels in the organisation
  • Ability to work fast and accurately in fast paced and demanding corporate work environment
  • Professional and corporate demeanour
  • Willingness to learn and grow
  • Ability to add value to ensure timeous project delivery
  • Good Team Player

Desired Skills:

  • IFS Data Migration
  • Project Management
  • Complex Data Migration
  • Data Clean-up
  • MS Office
  • MS Project
  • MS Excel
  • Visio
  • Migration
  • Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position