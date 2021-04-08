Executive PA and Marketing Assistant

A well-established mining equipment company is looking for Executive PA and Marketing Secretary who will assist the executive management in the follow-up, execution and reporting on instructions, directives and requests, as well as providing general secretarial and support functions within the executive department. The incumbent will also liaise with the Executive and Sales Management to develop, manage and execute marketing initiatives.

Salary between R240,000 and R300,000 cost to company per annum (benefits include medical aid and pension).

Responsibilities

Follow up on instructions, reports, actions, feedback from managers.

Take minutes in executive meetings, monthly EXCOM and weekly OPSCO meetings.

Arrange booking for international travel, air tickets, itineraries, forex and accommodation.

Filing, reporting, organising, and managing contractual and legal documentation.

Catering and hosting company guests including hotel accommodation and transport logistics.

Assistance with documentation, reports, minutes, general correspondence, and communications.

Liaise with Group Marketing department to develop and align marketing strategies on products, information, and press releases.

Develop professional print media advertising and advertorial content.

Compilation of marketing material.

Liaise with the sales teams to develop presentations and targeted sales information around products and services.

Manage media platforms.

Measure and report on feedback from media platforms.

Advise relevant departments on new marketing information, press releases, innovations, customer responses, etc.

Be part of the team to organise, plan and manage the company’s attendance at any trade fair, exhibition, roadshows, etc.

Requirements

Marketing qualification

Experience with social media and marketing platforms

5 years’ experience in PA / Marketing

Report writing experience

Good written and verbal skills

Fully computer literate on Microsoft Office Suite

Desired Skills:

Marketing

Personal Assistant

