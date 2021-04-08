Executive Sales at Tipp Focus Group

Highly reputable Payment Solutions company in Cape Town seeks to employ a skilled and experienced Sales/Account Manager. The successful candidate MUST come from the payment solutions/payment gateway sector in order to be considered for this role.

Duties:

  • Focus sales efforts to optimise performance for key revenue generating products and services
  • Create / generate revenue through acquisition of new sales/clients
  • Grow and maintain existing client revenue through the maintenance of strong relationships with said clients
  • Ensure that existing clients are regularly updated on new service offerings and up-sell these additional services and upgrades to grow existing revenue
  • Travel to different regions in SA in line with business and client requirements to optimise revenue growth
  • Leverage client cross sell and upsell opportunities
  • Make weekly cold calls
  • Sales management and executive involvement in opportunities and bid review of proposals as per defined sales process
  • Remain aware of key competitors and conduct basic comparative analyses of the strengths and weaknesses of competitive offerings to identify market opportunities and gaps
  • Understanding of market to position and optimise selling and to be able change tactics in line with market and consumer needs
  • Understand clients, channels, service providers and competitors and provide vertical solutions e.g. put together effective solutions for clients based on this understanding
  • Ensure implementation of brand management strategies
  • Adhere to call cycle sheet and ensure regular interactions with clients to guarantee upto-date understanding of client wants, needs, perceptions and buying behaviours
  • Account for interactions with clients and capture the outcome and notes thereof on the call cycle sheet for Key clients
  • Implement client feedback systems via Synergy to establish and evaluate client satisfaction levels/demands and concerns, including product development opportunities
  • Use the journal fields in Synergy and be as detailed as possible
  • Keep track of client preferences and interests, etc. for strategic advantage whilst maintaining awareness of client ethics policies
  • Respond and contribute to client RFPs where opportunities are provided
  • Ensure that quotes/proposals are provided to clients timeously (all new clients receive proposals; existing clients can receive quotes)Experience and Qualifications:
  • Minimum of 3 years sales experience within the payment solutions sector
  • Retail/Financial Service payment solutions experience essential (NON NEGOTIABLE)
  • PCI regulated
  • FICA training/experience advantageous
  • Synergy Software experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Rep
  • Account Management
  • Negotiation
  • target driven
  • Closing Deals
  • Canvassing
  • Executive Development
  • Sales Skills
  • Lead Generation
  • Objection Handling
  • Hitting Targets

