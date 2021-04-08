Executive Sales at Tipp Focus Group

Highly reputable Payment Solutions company in Cape Town seeks to employ a skilled and experienced Sales/Account Manager. The successful candidate MUST come from the payment solutions/payment gateway sector in order to be considered for this role.

Duties:

Focus sales efforts to optimise performance for key revenue generating products and services

Create / generate revenue through acquisition of new sales/clients

Grow and maintain existing client revenue through the maintenance of strong relationships with said clients

Ensure that existing clients are regularly updated on new service offerings and up-sell these additional services and upgrades to grow existing revenue

Travel to different regions in SA in line with business and client requirements to optimise revenue growth

Leverage client cross sell and upsell opportunities

Make weekly cold calls

Sales management and executive involvement in opportunities and bid review of proposals as per defined sales process

Remain aware of key competitors and conduct basic comparative analyses of the strengths and weaknesses of competitive offerings to identify market opportunities and gaps

Understanding of market to position and optimise selling and to be able change tactics in line with market and consumer needs

Understand clients, channels, service providers and competitors and provide vertical solutions e.g. put together effective solutions for clients based on this understanding

Ensure implementation of brand management strategies

Adhere to call cycle sheet and ensure regular interactions with clients to guarantee upto-date understanding of client wants, needs, perceptions and buying behaviours

Account for interactions with clients and capture the outcome and notes thereof on the call cycle sheet for Key clients

Implement client feedback systems via Synergy to establish and evaluate client satisfaction levels/demands and concerns, including product development opportunities

Use the journal fields in Synergy and be as detailed as possible

Keep track of client preferences and interests, etc. for strategic advantage whilst maintaining awareness of client ethics policies

Respond and contribute to client RFPs where opportunities are provided

Ensure that quotes/proposals are provided to clients timeously (all new clients receive proposals; existing clients can receive quotes)Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years sales experience within the payment solutions sector

Retail/Financial Service payment solutions experience essential (NON NEGOTIABLE)

PCI regulated

FICA training/experience advantageous

Synergy Software experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

Account Management

Negotiation

target driven

Closing Deals

Canvassing

Executive Development

Sales Skills

Lead Generation

Objection Handling

Hitting Targets

