Executive Sales at Tipp Focus Group

Highly reputable Payment Solutions company in Cape Town seeks to employ a skilled and experienced Sales/Account Manager. The successful candidate MUST come from the payment solutions/payment gateway sector in order to be considered for this role.
Duties:
- Focus sales efforts to optimise performance for key revenue generating products and services
- Create / generate revenue through acquisition of new sales/clients
- Grow and maintain existing client revenue through the maintenance of strong relationships with said clients
- Ensure that existing clients are regularly updated on new service offerings and up-sell these additional services and upgrades to grow existing revenue
- Travel to different regions in SA in line with business and client requirements to optimise revenue growth
- Leverage client cross sell and upsell opportunities
- Make weekly cold calls
- Sales management and executive involvement in opportunities and bid review of proposals as per defined sales process
- Remain aware of key competitors and conduct basic comparative analyses of the strengths and weaknesses of competitive offerings to identify market opportunities and gaps
- Understanding of market to position and optimise selling and to be able change tactics in line with market and consumer needs
- Understand clients, channels, service providers and competitors and provide vertical solutions e.g. put together effective solutions for clients based on this understanding
- Ensure implementation of brand management strategies
- Adhere to call cycle sheet and ensure regular interactions with clients to guarantee upto-date understanding of client wants, needs, perceptions and buying behaviours
- Account for interactions with clients and capture the outcome and notes thereof on the call cycle sheet for Key clients
- Implement client feedback systems via Synergy to establish and evaluate client satisfaction levels/demands and concerns, including product development opportunities
- Use the journal fields in Synergy and be as detailed as possible
- Keep track of client preferences and interests, etc. for strategic advantage whilst maintaining awareness of client ethics policies
- Respond and contribute to client RFPs where opportunities are provided
- Ensure that quotes/proposals are provided to clients timeously (all new clients receive proposals; existing clients can receive quotes)Experience and Qualifications:
- Minimum of 3 years sales experience within the payment solutions sector
- Retail/Financial Service payment solutions experience essential (NON NEGOTIABLE)
- PCI regulated
- FICA training/experience advantageous
- Synergy Software experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Sales Rep
- Account Management
- Negotiation
- target driven
- Closing Deals
- Canvassing
- Executive Development
- Sales Skills
- Lead Generation
- Objection Handling
- Hitting Targets