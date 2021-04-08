Executive Underwriter at Momentum Life

Role Purpose

Provide efficient and effective application of risk underwriting rules for new business to ensure protection of the risk pool in doing so appropriately rate any risk and communicate effectively with both internal/external clients.

Responsibilities and work outputs

INTERNAL PROCESSES

Analyse and evaluate insurance applications against set criteria in order to determine the client’s risk to the business.

Provide quality guidance and training to the underwriting team.

Contact relevant stakeholders, such as medical personnel, to obtain information relevant to the client’s application, such as background and financial status.

Make recommendations on the client’s application and determine if this should be approved or rejected based on set criteria.

Maintain detailed records of policies underwritten and decisions made in line with organisational policies and relevant legislation.

Escalate client applications as and when necessary where risk is uncertain or approval and rejection is unclear.

Maintain internally set service level agreements to ensure applications are processed timeously.

CLIENT

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Foster and maintain strong relationships with our reinsurance partners and Financial advisors

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

PEOPLE

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Take ownership for driving career development.

FINANCE

Contribute to the financial planning process within area.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies required

Examining Information

Documenting Facts

Interpreting Data

Showing Composure

Checking Things

Following Procedures

Upholding Standards

Producing Output

Experience and Qualifications

Grade 12 or equivalent qualification

B-Degree in Business, Finance, or related field

Relevant medical (nursing, physiotherapy, or equivalent) qualification

10+ years risk underwriting experience (essential)

R30million underwriting experience (essential)

We’re looking for someone with

Knowledge of relevant legislation and provisions

Knowledge of relevant underwriting software

Knowledge of underwriting principles and guidelines

Knowledge of underwriting application process

Analytical skills

Communication skills

Attention to detail

Interpersonal skills

Planning and organising skills

Prioritisation skills

