Extraordinary HEAD OF IT – Midrand – R1.5m per annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A South Africa key subsidiary of an international and a global leader providing advanced solutions and sustainable mobility is on the lookout for a Head of IT.

The successful person will be responsible for maintaining the organizations effectiveness and efficiency by defining and delivering strategic plans for implementing information technologies and ensuring seamless, stable and reliable Information Technology to enable productivity and business continuity.

If you’re looking to solve problems ranging from efficient resource allocation in the face of imperfect information and support ongoing ICT enabled business transformations, then this may be the position for you. Apply NOW!!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in IT and Computer science

Minimum of 12 years’ experience in IT

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in an IT Management/Leadership role

At least 3 years’ experience in a Manufacturing environment

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), ability to install, configure, operate, and troubleshoot medium-size route and switched networks, including implementation and verification of connections to remote sites in a WAN

Reference Number for this position is ZH52693 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R1.5 million per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

