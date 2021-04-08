FET Afrikaans and Physics Tutor at Optimi

Optimi is looking for individuals who have completed or are in their final year of level 7 Diploma/Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification to join our team as tutors.

Requirements:

Level 7 Degree/diploma in relevant field of Education/subject field

Minimum 2 years plus experience

Subject knowledge

Computer Literacy

Fluent in Afrikaans

Detail orientated

Follow through

Be accurate

Deadline driven

DUTIES:

DUTIES: To engage in tutoring which will foster a purposeful progression in learning and which is consistent with the learning areas and programmes of subjects and grades as determined

To be a master subject tutor

To familiarize oneself with Optimi’s teaching and learning approach and philisophy and to apply this to tutoring sessions

To stay informed of the content and prerequisite relationships within the subject matter

To provide feedback to the Campus Manager on tutoring sessions and progress of the students

To co-operate with colleagues in order to maintain a good tutoring standard and progress among learners and to foster administrative efficiency within the school

To inform the campus manager of any potential problems or risks to success of students, as well as any disciplinary issues

Desired Skills:

Afrikaans

Physics

Geography

History

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position