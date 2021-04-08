FET Afrikaans and Physics Tutor at Optimi

Apr 8, 2021

Optimi is looking for individuals who have completed or are in their final year of level 7 Diploma/Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification to join our team as tutors.
Requirements:

  • Level 7 Degree/diploma in relevant field of Education/subject field
  • Minimum 2 years plus experience
  • Subject knowledge
  • Computer Literacy
  • Fluent in Afrikaans
  • Detail orientated
  • Follow through
  • Be accurate
  • Deadline driven
    DUTIES:
  • To engage in tutoring which will foster a purposeful progression in learning and which is consistent with the learning areas and programmes of subjects and grades as determined
  • To be a master subject tutor
  • To familiarize oneself with Optimi’s teaching and learning approach and philisophy and to apply this to tutoring sessions
  • To stay informed of the content and prerequisite relationships within the subject matter
  • To provide feedback to the Campus Manager on tutoring sessions and progress of the students
  • To co-operate with colleagues in order to maintain a good tutoring standard and progress among learners and to foster administrative efficiency within the school
  • To inform the campus manager of any potential problems or risks to success of students, as well as any disciplinary issues

Desired Skills:

  • Afrikaans
  • Physics
  • Geography
  • History

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position