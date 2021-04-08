FET Afrikaans and Physics Tutor at Optimi

Optimi is looking for individuals who have completed or are in their final year of level 7 Diploma/Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification to join our team as tutors.
Requirements:
- Level 7 Degree/diploma in relevant field of Education/subject field
- Minimum 2 years plus experience
- Subject knowledge
- Computer Literacy
- Fluent in Afrikaans
- Detail orientated
- Follow through
- Be accurate
- Deadline driven
DUTIES:
- To engage in tutoring which will foster a purposeful progression in learning and which is consistent with the learning areas and programmes of subjects and grades as determined
- To be a master subject tutor
- To familiarize oneself with Optimi’s teaching and learning approach and philisophy and to apply this to tutoring sessions
- To stay informed of the content and prerequisite relationships within the subject matter
- To provide feedback to the Campus Manager on tutoring sessions and progress of the students
- To co-operate with colleagues in order to maintain a good tutoring standard and progress among learners and to foster administrative efficiency within the school
- To inform the campus manager of any potential problems or risks to success of students, as well as any disciplinary issues
Desired Skills:
- Afrikaans
- Physics
- Geography
- History
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree