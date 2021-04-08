Finance Executive

Rapidly expanding, Well-Known Telecoms Group requires a business savvy, technically focused Leader who has the ability to partner with the Business by managing the financial function for the Group of Companies. This includes managing and coordinating finance functions, formulating and implementing focused strategic goals, objectives and filtering these down to operations. This high level role includes strategic, meaningful reporting, ensuring up to date processes and systems, team management and ad-hoc projects – which include acquisitions and mergers among many others.

This role is pinnacle for an individual who enjoys working in a fast paced, entrepreneurial environment where rapid growth is inevitable.

CA (SA) plus a minimum of 10 years’ high level operational experience in a similar company i.e. telecoms, construction, manufacturing or project based consulting AN ABSOLUTE MUST!

IFRS technical knowledge and operational experience MUST BE EXCEPTIONAL.

Desired Skills:

Must be business savvy and technically focused leader

Managing the financial function for the Group of Companies

Managing and coordinating finance functions

Formulating and implementing focused strategic goals-objectives and filtering these down to operations

Strategic and meaningful reporting

Ensuring up to date processes and systems

Team management and ad-hoc projects

Acquisitions and mergers

CA (SA)

10 years high level operational experience in a similar company

Telecoms-construction-manufacturing or project based consulting industries an absolute must

IFRS technical knowledge and operational experience must be exceptional

Employer & Job Benefits:

Incentive Bonus

