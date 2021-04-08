Financial Manager CIMA

Our client a mid sized law firm is seeking a Financial Manager with 5 years experience in the legal services industry.

Requirements

Professional membership qualification (eg. Professional Accountant PA(SA); Associate General Accountant AGS(SA); CIMA;)

B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Accounting or similar qualification

5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment

Experience working with Accounting software (Ghost Practice, Elite 3E or other professional services accounting software)

Monthly Management accounts, reporting, Financial statement preparation, Cash flow forecasting, budgeting, journals, reconciliations, tax returns and compliance.

Advanced excel skills

Knowledge of Microsoft Office and Explorer internet software

Job Accountabilities

Assist in the development and implementation of goals, policies, priorities, and procedures relating to financial management, budget, accounting, and/or payroll

Supervise and participate in the preparation of various financial statements and reports

Directs the installation and maintenance of accounting records to show receipts and expenditures

Directs the maintenance of general and subsidiary ledgers, accounts receivable, revenue distribution, depreciation, cost, property, and operating expenses, and insurance records

Directs and participates in cost analyses and rate studies

Prepare statements and reports of estimated future costs and revenues

Establish system controls for new financial systems and develop procedures to improve existing systems

Coordinate preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting

Review financial statements with the Management Committee if needs be

Direct the installation and maintenance of new accounting, payroll, inventory, property, and other related procedures and controls

Manage the cash flow requirements of the Firm, ensuring collection of outstanding monies and the payment to creditors

Prepare creditors payments

Ensure compliance with relevant rules and regulations with regards to the running of a law Firm trust account

Loading payments onto relevant banking platform

Prepare and lodge Firm VAT, PAYE and Income Tax Returns

Manage process of collections on outstanding invoices ( Debtors Management )

Analyse and report on monthly fee earner information and performance

Understanding of PFMA

