Financial Manager CIMA

Our client a mid sized law firm is seeking a Financial Manager with 5 years experience in the legal services industry.
Requirements
- Professional membership qualification (eg. Professional Accountant PA(SA); Associate General Accountant AGS(SA); CIMA;)
- B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Accounting or similar qualification
- 5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment
- Experience working with Accounting software (Ghost Practice, Elite 3E or other professional services accounting software)
- Monthly Management accounts, reporting, Financial statement preparation, Cash flow forecasting, budgeting, journals, reconciliations, tax returns and compliance.
- Advanced excel skills
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office and Explorer internet software
Job Accountabilities
- Assist in the development and implementation of goals, policies, priorities, and procedures relating to financial management, budget, accounting, and/or payroll
- Supervise and participate in the preparation of various financial statements and reports
- Directs the installation and maintenance of accounting records to show receipts and expenditures
- Directs the maintenance of general and subsidiary ledgers, accounts receivable, revenue distribution, depreciation, cost, property, and operating expenses, and insurance records
- Directs and participates in cost analyses and rate studies
- Prepare statements and reports of estimated future costs and revenues
- Establish system controls for new financial systems and develop procedures to improve existing systems
- Coordinate preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting
- Review financial statements with the Management Committee if needs be
- Direct the installation and maintenance of new accounting, payroll, inventory, property, and other related procedures and controls
- Manage the cash flow requirements of the Firm, ensuring collection of outstanding monies and the payment to creditors
- Prepare creditors payments
- Ensure compliance with relevant rules and regulations with regards to the running of a law Firm trust account
- Loading payments onto relevant banking platform
- Prepare and lodge Firm VAT, PAYE and Income Tax Returns
- Manage process of collections on outstanding invoices ( Debtors Management )
- Analyse and report on monthly fee earner information and performance
- Understanding of PFMA
Desired Skills:
- Ghost Practice
- 3E
- Payroll
- VAT
- PAYE
- Tax Returns
- Debtors Management
- PFMA
- Monthly Management accounts
- reporting
- Financial statement preparation
- Cash flow forecasting
- budgeting
- journals
- reconciliations
- tax returns and compliance
- CIMA
- AGS
- PA SA
- BCom
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants