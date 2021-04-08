Financial Manager CIMA

Apr 8, 2021

Our client a mid sized law firm is seeking a Financial Manager with 5 years experience in the legal services industry.
Requirements

  • Professional membership qualification (eg. Professional Accountant PA(SA); Associate General Accountant AGS(SA); CIMA;)
  • B Com Accounting/Management Accounting/Bachelor of Accounting or Financial Accounting or similar qualification
  • 5+ years’ experience in a corporate environment
  • Experience working with Accounting software (Ghost Practice, Elite 3E or other professional services accounting software)
  • Monthly Management accounts, reporting, Financial statement preparation, Cash flow forecasting, budgeting, journals, reconciliations, tax returns and compliance.
  • Advanced excel skills
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office and Explorer internet software

Job Accountabilities

  • Assist in the development and implementation of goals, policies, priorities, and procedures relating to financial management, budget, accounting, and/or payroll
  • Supervise and participate in the preparation of various financial statements and reports
  • Directs the installation and maintenance of accounting records to show receipts and expenditures
  • Directs the maintenance of general and subsidiary ledgers, accounts receivable, revenue distribution, depreciation, cost, property, and operating expenses, and insurance records
  • Directs and participates in cost analyses and rate studies
  • Prepare statements and reports of estimated future costs and revenues
  • Establish system controls for new financial systems and develop procedures to improve existing systems
  • Coordinate preparation of external audit materials and external financial reporting
  • Review financial statements with the Management Committee if needs be
  • Direct the installation and maintenance of new accounting, payroll, inventory, property, and other related procedures and controls
  • Manage the cash flow requirements of the Firm, ensuring collection of outstanding monies and the payment to creditors
  • Prepare creditors payments
  • Ensure compliance with relevant rules and regulations with regards to the running of a law Firm trust account
  • Loading payments onto relevant banking platform
  • Prepare and lodge Firm VAT, PAYE and Income Tax Returns
  • Manage process of collections on outstanding invoices ( Debtors Management )
  • Analyse and report on monthly fee earner information and performance
  • Understanding of PFMA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

