Financial Planner (CFP)

Financial Planner – Cape Town

Advise and guide High Net worth individuals and entities to develop and implement strategies for identifying and mitigating financial risk and building wealth and holistic financial security over the long term. – To provide independent financial advice to both new and existing clients, by offering a personal, tailored approach to financial planning. – To work closely within the Financial Planning Team to ensure the present and future needs of the business are met.

Key responsibilities

Engaging with clients to review current financial situation, establish financial and lifestyle objectives and prepare a plan accordingly; considering current and projected expenses, income, insurance coverage, tax status, risk tolerance, or other relevant information needed. – Continuously review and adjust client financial plans and strategies on a regular basis to understand if life or economic changes, situational concerns, or financial performance necessitate changes in their plan. – Advising strategies for clients regarding asset management, investment planning, risk and cash management and other areas to help them reach financial objectives.

Implementing financial plans or referring clients to professionals who can help them.- Building and maintaining client base.- Ongoing education and professional development regarding legislative and industry requirements and best practices- Thorough preparation for client meetings including;o Analysing financial data received from clients to develop strategies for meeting clients’ financial goals.o Preparing or interpreting financial document summaries, investment performance reports and income projections for clients for feedback to clientso Ensuring accuracy of supporting documentation.

Qualifications

– Essential – A relevant Bachelor’s degree -e.g. Finance, Accounting, Economics or Legal studies

– Qualified CFP® professional

Experience

– Preferably a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Financial Planning

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

please see above

Learn more/Apply for this position