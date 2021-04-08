Fujitsu enhances server performance

Fujitsu has introduced a new foundational building block for data-driven transformation. Enhancements to the all-new dual-socket Fujitsu Server Primergy systems provide powerful compute capabilities at the heart of digitally-transformed architectures.

The new Primergy M6 generation’s arrival delivers a performance boost for the second of Fujitsu’s four-step Data-Driven Transformation services. These focus on enabling customers to create a data architecture.

After helping customers to define an initial business transformation baseline, Fujitsu then designs and builds a customized, future-ready infrastructure – with the new generation Primergy servers as a centrepiece.

The new Primergy models introduce innovative new features such as the newly-available Enterprise and Datacenter SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) and provide double the input/output (I/O) performance. These enhancements underline how Primergy M6 generation servers create a flexible, dynamic platform for a software-defined, hyper-converged, container-based or hybrid architecture.

Furthermore, they provide customers with the assurance that their infrastructure can scale to meet as-yet-unplanned future needs.

The Primergy M6 generation servers are powered by the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and feature Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series. These upgrades extend performance capabilities across existing, widely adopted workloads.

Primergy M6 generation servers are available in three form factors. The standard RX (rack) models are for data center virtualization, collaboration, traditional workloads and in-memory databases.

The performance-oriented GX models are designed for data science, deep learning, data analytics, virtual desktop infrastructure and graphics-intensive workloads, accommodating eight Nvidia GPUs.

The CX models are high-density multi-node systems for HPC, designed for workloads such as powering financial trading desks and web services.