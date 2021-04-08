Full Stack Java & AWS DevOps Develop – Rotation – R950 PH at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A DevOps environment is urgently looking for an exceptional Full Stack Java & AWS DevOps Developer expert to join a top engineering group that puts the forward in forward-thinking manufacturing and technology. Use inventive techs with great minds that think alike and create next generation software systems.

If you are big on sharing knowledge and ideas and want to travel to the US to work on this amazing project, this is for you! Join a team that encourages solution driven thinking in an efficient and vibrant environment.

Technical Skills:

8+ years

Java

Java EE

Restful Services

Javascript

HTML

GlassFish

ExtJS

Git

SQL (Oracle)

Flyway

IntelliJ / WebStorm

Sencha

CSS

AWS

Bitbucket

Nexus

Agile

Data Science/Statistics

Reference Number for this position is DM52249 which is a contract position which will rotate between Midrand, Rosslyn and home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R950 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dominic on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

