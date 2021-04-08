Full Stack .NET Developer – REMOTE – up to R900K Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This one is for the Developer who thrives within the consulting space!

Join a management consulting hub named as one of the best within the African continent. This team is working latest tech, building new systems within e-commerce and internal frameworks.

Requirements:

4 to 8 years’ experience in C# development

Experience in .Net Core, SQL, JavaScript, and Angular 5+

Exposure to Azure (Advantageous)

Qualification:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS52694 which is a remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position