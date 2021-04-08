Group Sales Manager

A well-established mining equipment company based in Boksburg is urgently looking for a Group Sales Manager

Salary is market-related

Responsibilities

Lead and manage sales with a focus on providing cost-effective, safe, equipment solutions for customers and building long-term mutually beneficial business relationships.

Manage and direct marketing activities, trade exhibitions, roadshows, etc.

Recruit, manage, direct, and lead an effective, results-driven sales team.

Liaise with and maintain strong relationships with OEM partners, negotiating machine pricing, deliveries, stock production, payment terms, etc.

Manage trial machine processes with the service and other departments, to ensure a positive outcome, ensure the necessary documentation, reporting and resources are in place, facilitate the sales dynamics and integrational operating issues that differ from site to site. Interpret the reporting conventions and ensure the data is in a mutually reliable form which to base the close-out and concluding report. Ensure safety, integrity, and maintenance of the asset/s.

Engage with customers, including underground and site visits, on various machine technical operating and application issues, safety-related concerns or improvements, design improvements, operating standards, ergonomics, after-market enhancements, etc.

Engage with Mining and Project EPMC houses to maintain strong relationships and offer technical and product solutions for new and existing projects and feasibility developments.

New equipment model and product sales training initiative for sales staff.

Manage and develop the existing sales forecasting and project systems, to evaluate market potential and establish KPI’s and targets for the salespeople.

Management of reports on sales forecasts.

Data acquisition from operating sites for inclusion in quotations, tenders, and sales arguments.

Machine population records database, market share evaluation, and similar data to be updated and evaluated from time to time, to determine replacement timing and sales strategy.

Work with and lead other company and outsourced resources to achieve the sales and service goals, implement sales strategies at all levels and allocate tasks in line with the strategies.

Able to manage expenses and obtain value for the business.

Requirements

BSc, BTech, Engineering Diploma or Sales Management qualification

Minimum 5 years experience in the Mining and Capital Sales OEM industry

Computer literate

Valid driver’s license

Willing and able to travel within South Africa and regional countries

Understanding of Mining market legislation, safety regulations, and customer needs.

Technical report writing skills a necessity

General knowledge of mining machinery, maintenance procedures, safety controls, mining applications, and cost drivers would be an advantage

Management and development skills are essential

Desired Skills:

Sales

Management

Mining

Mining Machinery

Project Management

Team building

Sales reports

Sales Planning

Client Liaison

Customer Service

