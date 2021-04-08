Head Economic Research

REQUIREMENTS
- Post graduate qualification in Economics and Econometrics and/or any relevant honours degree in commerce
- At least 8 -10 years relevant experience
- Masters in Econometrics, Economics/ Finance & Investments, MBA and or any other relevant Master’s degree or professional qualifications in commerce is preferred
- Research Experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy
DUTIES
- Provide Economic input into Investment Strategy formulation, strategy implementation and strategy review & adaptation
- Provide high quality economic research and analysis
- Monitor and report on global, country and continental sectoral economic developments, and analyse their impact on the private sector in South Africa, and the organisation’s business in particular
- Monitoring of economic activities and formulate economic outlook for the company using econometric modelling techniques
- Macro overview and impact on various asset classes as well as investment strategy
- Developmental economics research
- Macroeconomic impact analysis of the company investments
- Data mining, maintenance and company customised sector modelling
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Financial markets and economic forecasting
- Macroeconomic modelling
- Understanding of the markets and sectors
- Strategic planning
- Developmental and economics and deep understanding of sectors across the continent
- Background in both equity and fixed income analysis
- Excellent communication skills
- Negotiation Skills
- Time management
- Performance and result oriented
- Ability to deal with pressure/stress
- Stay abreast with latest trends in the economy
- Problem solving
- Ability to evaluate market intelligence
- Customer service orientated
- Management Skills
- Analytical thinker
- Excellent presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- Macroeconomics
- strategic
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours