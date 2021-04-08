HEAD OF ECONOMIC RESEARCH

Remuneration: Between R1,2 MILLION and 2 MILLION CTC PA depending on skills, knowledge and experience

Closing Date: 14th of April 2021

REQUIREMENTS

POST GRADUATE qualification in Economics and Econometrics and/or any relevant Honours degree in Commerce

8 -10 years relevant experience

MASTERS in Econometrics, Economics/ Finance & Investments, MBA and or any other relevant Master’s degree or professional qualifications in commerce is preferred

Research Experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy is required

DUTIES

Provide Economic input into Investment Strategy formulation, strategy implementation and strategy review & adaptation

Provide high quality economic research and analysis

Monitor and report on global, country and continental sectoral economic developments, and analyse their impact on the private sector in South Africa, and the organisation’s business in particular

Monitoring of economic activities and formulate economic outlook for the company using econometric modelling techniques

Macro overview and impact on various asset classes as well as investment strategy

Developmental economics research

Macroeconomic impact analysis of the company investments

Data mining, maintenance and company customised sector modelling

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Financial markets and economic forecasting

Macroeconomic modelling

Understanding of the markets and sectors

Strategic planning

Developmental and economics and deep understanding of sectors across the continent

Background in both equity and fixed income analysis

Excellent communication skills

Negotiation Skills

Time management

Performance and result oriented

Ability to deal with pressure/stress

Stay abreast with latest trends in the economy

Problem solving

Ability to evaluate market intelligence

Customer service orientated

Management Skills

Analytical thinker

Excellent presentation skills

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in line with the job spec, quote my REF and mark your Application for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ.

