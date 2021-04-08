HEAD OF ECONOMIC RESEARCH

Apr 8, 2021

LOCATION: PRETORIA

  • Position : Permanent
  • Remuneration: Between R1,2 MILLION and 2 MILLION CTC PA depending on skills, knowledge and experience
  • Closing Date: 14th of April 2021

REQUIREMENTS

  • POST GRADUATE qualification in Economics and Econometrics and/or any relevant Honours degree in Commerce
  • 8 -10 years relevant experience
  • MASTERS in Econometrics, Economics/ Finance & Investments, MBA and or any other relevant Master’s degree or professional qualifications in commerce is preferred
  • Research Experience and expertise in one or more key sectors of the economy is required

DUTIES

  • Provide Economic input into Investment Strategy formulation, strategy implementation and strategy review & adaptation
  • Provide high quality economic research and analysis
  • Monitor and report on global, country and continental sectoral economic developments, and analyse their impact on the private sector in South Africa, and the organisation’s business in particular
  • Monitoring of economic activities and formulate economic outlook for the company using econometric modelling techniques
  • Macro overview and impact on various asset classes as well as investment strategy
  • Developmental economics research
  • Macroeconomic impact analysis of the company investments
  • Data mining, maintenance and company customised sector modelling

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Financial markets and economic forecasting
  • Macroeconomic modelling
  • Understanding of the markets and sectors
  • Strategic planning
  • Developmental and economics and deep understanding of sectors across the continent
  • Background in both equity and fixed income analysis
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Time management
  • Performance and result oriented
  • Ability to deal with pressure/stress
  • Stay abreast with latest trends in the economy
  • Problem solving
  • Ability to evaluate market intelligence
  • Customer service orientated
  • Management Skills
  • Analytical thinker
  • Excellent presentation skills

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in line with the job spec, quote my REF and mark your Application for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ.

