Health and Safety Manager

- Health and Safety Compliance
- Very hands on with checks, training and managing staff
- Lots of reports including accident investigation, risk assessments etc
- Very involved with the clinic and managing there of
-
Must have all the Covid Regulation standards
-
Relevant Qualification
- Must have good COIDA knowledge and experience
- At least 5 years Management experience from a automotive manufacturing environment
- latest ISO 45001 and ISO14001
Send Full Cv as well as certification to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ISO 45001
- ISO14001
- Management experience
- COIDA knowledge
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree