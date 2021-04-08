Health and Safety Manager

Apr 8, 2021

  • Health and Safety Compliance
  • Very hands on with checks, training and managing staff
  • Lots of reports including accident investigation, risk assessments etc
  • Very involved with the clinic and managing there of

  • Must have all the Covid Regulation standards

  • Relevant Qualification

  • Must have good COIDA knowledge and experience
  • At least 5 years Management experience from a automotive manufacturing environment
  • latest ISO 45001 and ISO14001

Send Full Cv as well as certification to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ISO 45001
  • ISO14001
  • Management experience
  • COIDA knowledge

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position