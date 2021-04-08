Human Capital Business Partner

Job summary statement/purpose

Collaborate with business in order to execute holistic HC solutions that empower the business to achieve its strategic objectives.

Business Partnering

Developing partnerships with business stakeholders and People Management Centre of Excellence (CoE) to effectively implement HC and Talent Management solutions.

Provide guidance to stakeholders in aligning business requirements with HC solutions in business plans. Working with the CoE. implement innovative HC solutions aimed at managing organisational change, engaging employees, increase organisational effectiveness and strategic managing talent.

Execute Human Capital operational plan and solutions to ensure that all HC services are delivered within agreed upon timelines, set standards and the relevant SABPP frameworks.

Supporting the employee journey from start to exit by providing expert advice, facilitating interventions, and executing HC solutions aligned at best practice (this may include induction and onboarding, performance excellence, employee engagement and exit management).

HC Policies and Procedures

Assist with the development and implementation of HC policies and procedures when required

Acting as custodian and champion of Company’s HC practices and solutions by creating awareness of these practices and ensuring alignment and implementation of these practices.

Ensure effective internal and external communication

Update members of the Organisation about latest HC developments

Provide training and workshops to staff members regarding HC developments and changes.

Ensure effective coordination of Talent Management

Coordinate yearly Talent review engagement in the organisation.

Consolidate talent plotting and support line management to follow through on agreed interventions/ action plan.

Coordinate the administration of psychometric assessments as an input to the talent management process for identified talent groups.

Ensure effective employer employee relationships

Provide efficient Employee Relations services to the organisation.

Effectively advise the organisation on ER matters and the organisational climate

Manage and monitor compliance in the organisation from a legislation perspective.

Drafting of charges and guidance to line managers in issuing of written warnings.

Coordinate internal disciplinary processes e.g., hearings, appeals and grievances.

Identify risk areas and advise on mechanism to minimize risk.

Generate quarterly ER reporting.

Represent Company in external forums/ tribunals such as the CCMA as required.

Ensure effective employee wellness climate

Act as Wellness Champion for HC by amongst others, creating awareness and enhancing stakeholder by-in.

Escalate all employee issues for counselling to the relevant managers.

Obtain feedback on EAP reports and the usage. Identifying HC focus needs arising from the report. Assist in socialising EAP awareness in the organisation.

Provide Supervision to HC Administrator

Ensure that Internship performance objectives are met.

Assists in identifying the development areas and career development plans in place for HC Graduate and HC Administrator.

Provides coaching to HC Graduate and HC Administrator.

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management / Organisational Psychology/ Labour Relations or Equivalent

5 years’ experience in a similar role with special focus in Employee Relations, Talent Management, Performance Management, Employee Onboarding and Offboarding and Employee Wellness.

Experience in representing the organisation at the CCMA from Conciliation to Arbitration and generating written submissions to the CCMA regarding objections and condonations and any other related correspondence.

Desired Skills:

representing the organisation at the CCMA from Conciliation to Arbitration

Employee Relations

ER reporting

EAP awareness in the organisation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

