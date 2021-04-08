Human Resource Specialist

Our client in the Metals Recovery industry has an EE opportunity available for an Human Resource Specialist, to be based in the Brits, North West area.

Requirements:

Be in possession of a relevant HR Degree or National Diploma

Have a minimum of 4 Years’ experience preferably in a Mining or Manufacturing environment

High level knowledge and experience of LRA and SLP’s

High Level of Competence in MS Office (Advanced Excel, PowerPoint and Word)

Knowledge and experience on the MHSA will be advantageous

Strong Leadership and Organizational Skills; Results Orientated; Analytical Problem solving; Strategic thinking; Strong written and Oral Communication skills; High degree of Integrity and attention to detail

KPAs:

Ensure all IR/ER administration for the Group is updated

Coordinate and assist the BU HR practitioners with IR related matters

Management of relations with internal and external stakeholders (including Trade Unions and communities)

Attend to labour litigation

Compile and submit all monthly and annual Transformation reports including statutory reports

Compile and manage various HR Regulatory Reporting including SLP

Ensure Continuous Improvement through Operational Excellence

Attend to and assist with general HR matters and queries from the sites

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

