Our client in the Metals Recovery industry has an EE opportunity available for an Human Resource Specialist, to be based in the Brits, North West area.
Requirements:
- Be in possession of a relevant HR Degree or National Diploma
- Have a minimum of 4 Years’ experience preferably in a Mining or Manufacturing environment
- High level knowledge and experience of LRA and SLP’s
- High Level of Competence in MS Office (Advanced Excel, PowerPoint and Word)
- Knowledge and experience on the MHSA will be advantageous
- Strong Leadership and Organizational Skills; Results Orientated; Analytical Problem solving; Strategic thinking; Strong written and Oral Communication skills; High degree of Integrity and attention to detail
KPAs:
- Ensure all IR/ER administration for the Group is updated
- Coordinate and assist the BU HR practitioners with IR related matters
- Management of relations with internal and external stakeholders (including Trade Unions and communities)
- Attend to labour litigation
- Compile and submit all monthly and annual Transformation reports including statutory reports
- Compile and manage various HR Regulatory Reporting including SLP
- Ensure Continuous Improvement through Operational Excellence
- Attend to and assist with general HR matters and queries from the sites
