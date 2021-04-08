Infrastructure Technical Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To build out and maintain optimal, sustainable, resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing IT Infrastructure that meets the company’s vision and objectives.
  • To deliver the platforms, software, productivity tools etc, for end users in the organisation; maintain and ensure they are compliant within the internal and external regulatory environments.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Technology

Qualification

Minimum:

    • Microsoft SCCM Cloud Certification
    • Azure Fundamentals
    • Azure Active Directory
    • Windows 10 Enterprise (Modern desktop)
    • Microsoft Power Platform fundamentals

Ideal

  • Microsoft Power App Developer
  Microsoft Power App Developer

Experience

Minimum:

  • 5+ years ICT experience in the end-user computing environment
  • 3+ years design and implementation of desktop hardware, software and management systems servicing the end-user computing environment in the enterprise
  • Experience gained at enterprise level in a high energy, continuous improvement environment
  • Engaging and delivery cross functionally
  • Development experience of the specified languages and of having produced products.
    Ideal:

3+ years in desktop infrastructure maintenance using systems such as: System Centre Configuration, Mobile Device Management and cloud-based services

Knowledge

  • Business Acumen; Desktop design standards and implementation strategy, Microsoft Windows operating system Architecture and application integration
  • Active Directory and group policy management; Security relevant to desktops
  • System Centre Configuration Manager and all supporting product functionality
  • Scripting tools (VBScrpt, Powershell, Python, JavaScript)
  • Encryption technologies
  • Mobile Device Management; End User hardware technologies, End User Infrastructure Service technologies
  • Cloud Services (AWS, Azure, GCP)
  • Microsoft 365 Services (Teams, Power Platform, Power BI, O365); Microsoft Intune / MAM
  • SQL and NoSQL
  • Restful API web services

Ideal

  • Relevant industry cloud solution technologies (eg. Office 365; Azure, etc)
  • Video, Voice, and collaboration services (Polycom, Cisco, Skype / Teams)
  • Virtual Desktop Technologies (VDI, Citrix, VMWARE)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Researching skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Relating and Networking
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Applying Expertise and Technology

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

