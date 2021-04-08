Infrastructure Technical Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To build out and maintain optimal, sustainable, resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing IT Infrastructure that meets the company’s vision and objectives.
- To deliver the platforms, software, productivity tools etc, for end users in the organisation; maintain and ensure they are compliant within the internal and external regulatory environments.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Technology
Qualification
Minimum:
- Microsoft SCCM Cloud Certification
- Azure Fundamentals
- Azure Active Directory
- Windows 10 Enterprise (Modern desktop)
- Microsoft Power Platform fundamentals
Ideal
- Microsoft Power App Developer
Experience
Minimum:
- 5+ years ICT experience in the end-user computing environment
- 3+ years design and implementation of desktop hardware, software and management systems servicing the end-user computing environment in the enterprise
- Experience gained at enterprise level in a high energy, continuous improvement environment
- Engaging and delivery cross functionally
- Development experience of the specified languages and of having produced products.
Ideal:
3+ years in desktop infrastructure maintenance using systems such as: System Centre Configuration, Mobile Device Management and cloud-based services
Knowledge
- Business Acumen; Desktop design standards and implementation strategy, Microsoft Windows operating system Architecture and application integration
- Active Directory and group policy management; Security relevant to desktops
- System Centre Configuration Manager and all supporting product functionality
- Scripting tools (VBScrpt, Powershell, Python, JavaScript)
- Encryption technologies
- Mobile Device Management; End User hardware technologies, End User Infrastructure Service technologies
- Cloud Services (AWS, Azure, GCP)
- Microsoft 365 Services (Teams, Power Platform, Power BI, O365); Microsoft Intune / MAM
- SQL and NoSQL
- Restful API web services
Ideal
- Relevant industry cloud solution technologies (eg. Office 365; Azure, etc)
- Video, Voice, and collaboration services (Polycom, Cisco, Skype / Teams)
- Virtual Desktop Technologies (VDI, Citrix, VMWARE)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Researching skills
- Presentation Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Creating and Innovating
- Relating and Networking
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Applying Expertise and Technology
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.