Infrastructure Technical Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To build out and maintain optimal, sustainable, resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing IT Infrastructure that meets the company’s vision and objectives.

To deliver the platforms, software, productivity tools etc, for end users in the organisation; maintain and ensure they are compliant within the internal and external regulatory environments.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Technology

Qualification

Minimum:

Microsoft SCCM Cloud Certification Azure Fundamentals Azure Active Directory Windows 10 Enterprise (Modern desktop) Microsoft Power Platform fundamentals



Ideal

Microsoft Power App Developer

Microsoft Power Platform fundamentals

Experience

Minimum:

5+ years ICT experience in the end-user computing environment

3+ years design and implementation of desktop hardware, software and management systems servicing the end-user computing environment in the enterprise

Experience gained at enterprise level in a high energy, continuous improvement environment

Engaging and delivery cross functionally

Development experience of the specified languages and of having produced products.

Ideal:

3+ years in desktop infrastructure maintenance using systems such as: System Centre Configuration, Mobile Device Management and cloud-based services

Knowledge

Business Acumen; Desktop design standards and implementation strategy, Microsoft Windows operating system Architecture and application integration

Active Directory and group policy management; Security relevant to desktops

System Centre Configuration Manager and all supporting product functionality

Scripting tools (VBScrpt, Powershell, Python, JavaScript)

Encryption technologies

Mobile Device Management; End User hardware technologies, End User Infrastructure Service technologies

Cloud Services (AWS, Azure, GCP)

Microsoft 365 Services (Teams, Power Platform, Power BI, O365); Microsoft Intune / MAM

SQL and NoSQL

Restful API web services

Ideal

Relevant industry cloud solution technologies (eg. Office 365; Azure, etc)

Video, Voice, and collaboration services (Polycom, Cisco, Skype / Teams)

Virtual Desktop Technologies (VDI, Citrix, VMWARE)

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Researching skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Deciding and Initiating Action

Creating and Innovating

Relating and Networking

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

