Internal Audit – senior

Internal Auditor for Banking environment.

Bachelors degree, Big 4 Audit experience, 5 years or more Internal Audit experience, including ITGC and security reviews.

CIA or ISACA certification required.

Financial services and /or Banking industry service essential./

Technical experiece with ITGC, including IT security, DR, Access, and Project assurace auditing.

Skills required:

Strong quantitative, problem solving and analytical ability

Attention to detail

Multi tasking lateral thinker

Ability to work independently and as part of focused team

Desired Skills:

Organisational Skills

quantitative problem solving

organized and detail focused

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Institute of Internal Auditors

About The Employer:

Profiled Private Bank, with dynamic and flexible approach to fulfulling customer needs

