Internal Audit – senior

Apr 8, 2021

Internal Auditor for Banking environment.
Bachelors degree, Big 4 Audit experience, 5 years or more Internal Audit experience, including ITGC and security reviews.
CIA or ISACA certification required.
Financial services and /or Banking industry service essential./

Technical experiece with ITGC, including IT security, DR, Access, and Project assurace auditing.

Skills required:
Strong quantitative, problem solving and analytical ability
Attention to detail
Multi tasking lateral thinker
Ability to work independently and as part of focused team

Desired Skills:

  • Organisational Skills
  • quantitative problem solving
  • organized and detail focused

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Internal Auditing

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Institute of Internal Auditors

About The Employer:

Profiled Private Bank, with dynamic and flexible approach to fulfulling customer needs

