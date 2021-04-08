Internal Audit – senior

Internal Auditor for Banking environment.
Bachelors degree, Big 4 Audit experience, 5 years or more Internal Audit experience, including ITGC and security reviews.
CIA or ISACA certification required.
Financial services and /or Banking industry service essential./
Technical experiece with ITGC, including IT security, DR, Access, and Project assurace auditing.
Skills required:
Strong quantitative, problem solving and analytical ability
Attention to detail
Multi tasking lateral thinker
Ability to work independently and as part of focused team
Desired Skills:
- Organisational Skills
- quantitative problem solving
- organized and detail focused
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Internal Auditing
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Institute of Internal Auditors
About The Employer:
Profiled Private Bank, with dynamic and flexible approach to fulfulling customer needs