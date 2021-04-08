Internal Sales

Apr 8, 2021

Key Objectives:

  • To ensure daily sales targets are achieved
  • Tools and Equipment experience essential
  • Analysing of GP reports and implementing corrective actions if necessary
  • Maintaining pricing contract. Update internal price list
  • Identify and targeting new customers from and internal perspective
  • Analysing of sales reports. Controlling and processing of off-line invoices and updating register
  • Training of internal sales staff on products, processes and systems
  • Cash sales custodian
  • Issuing of non-conformances and ensuring corrective actions are taken
  • Handling service-related issues. Ensuring customers satisfaction is always achieved

Minimum Requirements:

  • Customer service orientation
  • Good communication skills
  • Organisation skills
  • People orientated
  • Computer literacy
  • 1 – 2 years’ experience
  • Matric

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Skills
  • Communicating
  • Organisation
  • People Skills
  • Computer Skills
  • Matric
  • Manufacturing
  • Tools and Equipment
  • Engineering
  • Exports

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

