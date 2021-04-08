IT Specialist SAP FI/CO

Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for an IT Specialist SAP FI/CO, to be based in the Sandton area.

Requirements:

NQF Level 6 – 8 level framework (360 credits –) Preferably IT

SAP FI Certified

Business Analysis

Technical proficiency in Systems

Minimum 3 years’ in IT with Motor Industry experience

Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing

PC Literacy (MS Office Package)

General understanding of business processes and how IT supports them

Mid and long term planning

Accurate information gathering and analysis

KPAs:

Project Management

Human Resources & Staff development

Understanding & Compliance to SOX

SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support

Provide professional guidance and support

