IT Specialist SAP FI/CO

Apr 8, 2021

Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for an IT Specialist SAP FI/CO, to be based in the Sandton area.

Requirements:

  • NQF Level 6 – 8 level framework (360 credits –) Preferably IT
  • SAP FI Certified
  • Business Analysis
  • Technical proficiency in Systems
  • Minimum 3 years’ in IT with Motor Industry experience
  • Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing
  • PC Literacy (MS Office Package)
  • General understanding of business processes and how IT supports them
  • Mid and long term planning
  • Accurate information gathering and analysis

KPAs:

  • Project Management
  • Human Resources & Staff development
  • Understanding & Compliance to SOX
  • SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support
  • Provide professional guidance and support

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position