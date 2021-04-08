Our client in the Motor Industry has an EE opportunity available for an IT Specialist SAP FI/CO, to be based in the Sandton area.
Requirements:
- NQF Level 6 – 8 level framework (360 credits –) Preferably IT
- SAP FI Certified
- Business Analysis
- Technical proficiency in Systems
- Minimum 3 years’ in IT with Motor Industry experience
- Minimum 5 Years’ experience with SAP FI/CO configuration and customizing
- PC Literacy (MS Office Package)
- General understanding of business processes and how IT supports them
- Mid and long term planning
- Accurate information gathering and analysis
KPAs:
- Project Management
- Human Resources & Staff development
- Understanding & Compliance to SOX
- SAP FI/CO Systems configuration, Development and Support
- Provide professional guidance and support
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.