Java Developer (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently looking for a Java Developer (Intermediate) who will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, design, implementation, release and post release support.

Minimum Requirements

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)

Deep understanding of the springboot framework, hibernate

WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience

Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)

SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web services experience

Maven, ANT build scripts

MS, Tibco EMS experienc

Java batch scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

Knowledge with business rules management frameworks and continuous integration

Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)

Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure complex environment



Responsibilities

The system development life cycle and involvement in each stage the defined system development tools, processes and workflows

Part of the team in distinguishing between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them

Delivery of high quality source code and the technologies used and the systems components structure

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

