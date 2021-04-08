Java Developer (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently looking for a Java Developer (Intermediate) who will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, design, implementation, release and post release support.

Minimum Requirements

  • BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
  • 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
  • Deep understanding of the springboot framework, hibernate
  • WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
  • Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
  • SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web services experience
  • Maven, ANT build scripts
  • MS, Tibco EMS experienc
  • Java batch scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
  • Knowledge with business rules management frameworks and continuous integration
  • Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
  • Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
  • Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
  • Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure complex environment

Responsibilities

  • The system development life cycle and involvement in each stage the defined system development tools, processes and workflows
  • Part of the team in distinguishing between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them
  • Delivery of high quality source code and the technologies used and the systems components structure
  • Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
  • Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

