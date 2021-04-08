Our client in the financial services sector is currently looking for a Java Developer (Intermediate) who will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, design, implementation, release and post release support.
Minimum Requirements
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
- 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
- Deep understanding of the springboot framework, hibernate
- WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
- Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
- SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web services experience
- Maven, ANT build scripts
- MS, Tibco EMS experienc
- Java batch scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
- Knowledge with business rules management frameworks and continuous integration
- Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
- Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
- Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment
- Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure complex environment
Responsibilities
- The system development life cycle and involvement in each stage the defined system development tools, processes and workflows
- Part of the team in distinguishing between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them
- Delivery of high quality source code and the technologies used and the systems components structure
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
